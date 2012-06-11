MELBOURNE, June 12 Australian casino operator
Echo Entertainment said on Tuesday it plans a capital
raising, which media reports said could help support its
high-roller business, as speculation grows that two of its
largest shareholders plan to meet.
Singapore gaming operator Genting said on Friday
it had taken a stake in Echo, raising the prospect of a battle
for control of the $3 billion Australian casino company with
billionaire rival James Packer who holds a 10 percent stake
.
A report in the Australian Financial Review said that Packer
and Genting's chairman Lim Kok Thay are expected to meet to
discuss a possible agreement that would include Packer's plans
for Echo and a potential entry for Genting to Macau.
Echo, which owns Sydney's only casino and the Jupiter's
casino on the Gold Coast, asked for a trading halt in its shares
pending the announcement of the capital raising. The company did
not give any details on the size of the planned raising.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)