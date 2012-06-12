* Packer wants to increase control over casino operator Echo
* Packer said to be planning talks with Genting about Echo
* Echo plans capital raising to boost balance sheet
By Victoria Thieberger and Narayanan Somasundaram
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, June 12 Billionaire James
Packer would be open to an alliance with Singapore casino
operator Genting to further his ambitions in
Australia, where he is trying to wrest control of rival Echo
Entertainment, a source said on Tuesday.
Packer wants to increase his 10 percent stake in Echo, a $3
billion Australian casino company that owns Sydney's only
casino, and use Echo's licence to attract more Asian
high-rollers.
Asia's casino world generates about $45 billion in annual
revenue, and Packer, Genting and Las Vegas rivals such as Sands
are racing to expand in the region.
The source told Reuters that Packer could do a deal with
Genting, Echo's newest shareholder, after a newspaper reported
the two planned to meet for talks.
"Packer will look at all options to acquire Echo," which
could include an alliance with Genting, the source with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
The source, who declined to be named because the matter is
confidential, said Packer has not yet met with Genting.
Genting on Friday said it has taken an unspecified stake in
Echo. Under Australian listing rules, any stake of more than 5.0
percent must be declared.
Genting Chairman Lim Kok Thay and Packer are expected to
meet to discuss a possible agreement that could include Packer's
plans for Echo and a potential entry for Genting to Macau thanks
to Packer's interests there, Australian newspaper reports said
on Tuesday.
Packer's company Crown Ltd owns about a third of
Melco Crown Entertainment, which owns fast-growing
casinos in Asia's gambling capital Macau. Genting missed out on
a concession in Macau over a decade ago.
Analysts said Packer, Australia's fourth-richest person, may
be willing to offer part of that stake to Genting in order to
win Genting's support for a bid for Echo.
"Perhaps he uses that as a bargaining chip to sell it off to
Genting in exchange for their support in (Packer) getting hold
of Echo," said Constellation Capital Management portfolio
manager Brian Han.
Packer wants to use Echo's licence to build a new casino
complex in Sydney near the Star casino, and has been agitating
for change at Echo. On Friday, he succeeded in ousting the
company's chairman.
"James Packer has this grand vision that Australia is
Asianising and as people there become more consumption-based,
what better way to capitalise on that than to provide a gambling
facility with the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the background," said
Han. Constellation does not hold shares in Echo or Crown.
A Packer spokesman did not return calls seeking comment.
Genting declined to comment.
A MATURE MARKET
Genting, Southeast Asia's largest gaming group, has built up
a war chest of S$3.9 billion ($3.1 billion), leading to
speculation it may be preparing for an acquisition.
Vincent Khoo, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian in Kuala Lumpur,
said Genting has the ambition to be a global player, "which
includes having a footprint in Australia and the financial
muscle to do so."
But he added that the casino market in Australia was mature
and it would be difficult to entice more Asian and Chinese VIPs
because of the long travel time.
Echo on Tuesday asked for a trading halt in its shares as it
plans to tap shareholders for a capital raising, which analysts
said was most likely to shore up its balance sheet and not
related to a possible takeover defence.
Echo, which also owns three casinos in Queensland state
including Jupiter's on the Gold Coast, gave no details on the
size of its planned capital raising but analysts said the timing
was opportunistic.
Shares in Echo have gained a quarter so far this year,
comfortably outperforming the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index
, which is flat.
Nomura analyst Nick Berry said the proceeds would most
likely be used to cut debt after the company's gearing level
nudged the top end of his comfort range after a writedown on the
VIP business.
Last month, Echo said it would book a writedown of A$29.9
million ($29.5 million) for its international VIP business,
after a junket partner called SilkStar collapsed leaving bad
debts and the high-roller business came in below target.
Analysts have said the Sydney casino's refurbishment costing
some A$870 million has not led to a substantial pick-up in
revenue.