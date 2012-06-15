* Echo plans $454 mln share issue
* Extra cash seen boosting high-roller business
* Shareholder Packer to take up full entitlement
* Echo says trading conditions remain tough
(Adds details, quote)
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, June 15 Australian gaming firm Echo
Entertainment plans to raise about A$454 million ($454
million) through a new share issue to pay down debt and help
bolster its high-roller business as it vies with billionaire
James Packer to win Asian players.
Echo said in a statement on Friday the 1-for-5 entitlement
offer would reduce gearing and help ensure a more appropriate
capital structure for the gaming group, whose high-roller
business has been underperforming.
"The (international VIP) business provides a large growth
opportunity for Echo both through improved market share and
underlying volume growth," Echo said.
Analysts estimated earlier this week that Echo needed about
A$250 million to bring its gearing ratios to more conservative
levels after spending heavily on refurbishing its Sydney Star
casino.
Any amount raised over that level would give extra firepower
to support the VIP business.
Echo also said that its major shareholder Crown Ltd
, owned by Packer, would take up its full entitlement in
the share issue.
Casino group Crown has taken a 10 percent stake in Echo in
an effort to win greater control over its rival and wants to use
its licence to build a second casino in Sydney to lure more
Asian high-rollers.
Packer is considering an alliance with fellow Echo
shareholder Singapore casino operator Genting to
further his ambitions in Australia, a source told Reuters
earlier this week.
Australian media reported that Packer and Genting had met in
Macau for discussions.
Genting said last week it has taken an unspecified stake in
Echo. Under Australian listing rules, any stake of more than 5.0
percent must be declared.
Echo's capital raising, first flagged on Tuesday, has been
slightly delayed by talks with Echo's U.S. bond holders to
modify the terms of its debt facilities to allow the raising.
The raising offer price will be A$3.30, a deep discount to
the share's last close at A$4.49. The shares are due to resume
trade on Monday.
Echo also said it now expects normalised earnings before tax
and one-offs to be in the range of A$380 million-A$390 million
for the year to June 30, a touch below median analyst forecasts
of A$393 million according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Trading conditions have remained difficult (in the second
half) with revenues negatively affected by soft consumer
sentiment," Echo Managing Director Larry Mullin said in a slide
presentation.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Lincoln Feast and
Chris Gallagher)