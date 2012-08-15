MELBOURNE Aug 15 Australian gaming firm Echo
Entertainment has talked with shareholder Crown Ltd
and says is open to working on a plan to benefit all
shareholders.
Crown, which holds a 10 percent stake in rival Echo and is
owned by billionaire James Packer, has said it hopes to use
Echo's exclusive state casino licence to go ahead with a planned
luxury hotel development in Sydney.
Crown has applied to regulators to increase its stake to 25
percent and successfully led a push to oust Echo's previous
chairman.
"We're open to what might be but we don't know what that is
yet, nothing I can tell you any more definitively," Echo
Managing Director Larry Mullin told Reuters by telephone.
"I don't have anything to report other than a very, very
preliminary conversation," he said when asked if he had been
approached by James Packer.
"It's a lot of speculation on what might be or might not be
with our business. We're open to exploring anything on our
business but it would have to be at shareholder value," Mullin
said.
"It would have to be good for our shareholders, but they are
a shareholder. We treat our shareholders equally," he said.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)