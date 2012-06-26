SYDNEY, June 26 Malaysia's Genting Group
is seeking to increase its stake in Australian casino
company Echo Entertainment Group above the 10 percent
threshold, a state regulator said on Tuesday.
Confirming an earlier Reuters report, the New South Wales
Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority said it would consider
Genting's application.
Genting confirmed last week it had increased its stake in
Echo to almost 10 percent, putting it on par with Australian
billionaire James Packer who is seeking to gain control of the
$3 billion Australian casino operator, which owns Sydney's only
casino.
The Echo constitution contains restrictions on persons
having voting power over more than 10 percent of Echo's shares
without first obtaining the written consent of the Authority and
the Queensland Attorney General.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Matt Driskill)