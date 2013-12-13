* Vivendi committed to accelerating GVT's pay-TV business
* GVT and EchoStar started talks in October
* Venture designed to benefit from World Cup soccer
PARIS, Dec 13 EchoStar Corp and
Vivendi's Brazilian unit GVT said on Friday they had
ended talks to set up a pay-TV venture in Brazil.
French media group Vivendi said in October that GVT was in
talks with EchoStar to set up a pay-TV venture, hoping to offer
the service to Brazilians eager to watch World Cup soccer
matches and the Olympic Games coming to their country.
EchoStar, which is owned by billionaire Charlie Ergen, said
it still plans to using its expertise in satellite and video
technology to deliver a pay-TV service to Brazil via a
high-powered BSS satellite.
Vivendi said in a separate statement that it remains firmly
committed to accelerating the deployment of GVT's pay-TV
business.