Oct 24 E-cigarette seller Electronic Cigarettes
International Group Ltd has postponed its public
offering due to unfavorable market conditions, an analyst at
underwriter Canaccord Genuity told Reuters on Friday.
Electronic Cigarettes said two weeks ago that the company
and selling shareholders would offer 33.3 million shares to
raise up to $150 million.
The company's stock was expected to list on the Nasdaq on
Friday under the symbol "ECIG".
Equity markets have been exceptionally volatile in recent
weeks, with the CBOE Volatility Index, an indicator of
market expectation of near-term volatility, jumping about 11
percent in the past month.
Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Electronic Cigarettes is among
a number of e-cigarette companies whose stocks are traded
over-the-counter in the United States.
The company sells disposable and rechargeable e-cigarettes,
starter kits, e-liquids and vaping systems in the United States,
the UK and western Europe through retailers such as Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, Walgreen Co and Tesco Plc.
Canaccord Genuity and Wells Fargo Securities are the lead
underwriters for the offering. (bit.ly/1DI5xy8)
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)