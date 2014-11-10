Gabor Kovacs of 'smoke no smoke' displays e-cigarettes that his shop sells at Camden in London June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON An advertisement showing someone who appears to be smoking will debut on British television on Monday in nearly fifty years following a regulatory change.

The ad for VIP e-cigarettes, made by Electronic Cigarettes International Group, will air on ITV1 during the show "Grantchester".

The ad features a woman seductively 'vaping,' or puffing on an e-cigarette.

It can be broadcast following a legal change by the Advertising Standards Authority coming into effect on Monday specifying a host of new rules, including that the ads make clear the product is not a tobacco product and that they must not include health claims.

"This advert will mark the first time in almost 50 years that TV audiences see someone exhale what appears to be cigarette smoke on an advert, however it is actually vapour," said Dave Levin, VIP co-founder, in a statement. "Vaping has never been shown on a TV advert in the UK before."

Television advertising of cigarettes was banned in the UK in 1965.

In the European Union, e-cigarette companies have been rushing to advertise their products ahead of a 2016 ban on such advertising.

Electronic cigarettes, metal tubes that vaporize liquid nicotine, are gaining popularity in Europe and the United States but remain the subject of intense debate regarding their safety and questions over whether they help smokers quit or lead non-smokers to develop nicotine habits.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Hugh Lawson)