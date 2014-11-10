LONDON Nov 10 An advertisement showing someone
who appears to be smoking will debut on British television on
Monday in nearly fifty years following a regulatory change.
The ad for VIP e-cigarettes, made by Electronic Cigarettes
International Group, will air on ITV1 during the show
"Grantchester".
The ad features a woman seductively 'vaping,' or puffing on
an e-cigarette.
It can be broadcast following a legal change by the
Advertising Standards Authority coming into effect on Monday
specifying a host of new rules, including that the ads make
clear the product is not a tobacco product and that they must
not include health claims.
"This advert will mark the first time in almost 50 years
that TV audiences see someone exhale what appears to be
cigarette smoke on an advert, however it is actually vapour,"
said Dave Levin, VIP co-founder, in a statement. "Vaping has
never been shown on a TV advert in the UK before."
Television advertising of cigarettes was banned in the UK in
1965.
In the European Union, e-cigarette companies have been
rushing to advertise their products ahead of a 2016 ban on such
advertising.
Electronic cigarettes, metal tubes that vaporize liquid
nicotine, are gaining popularity in Europe and the United States
but remain the subject of intense debate regarding their safety
and questions over whether they help smokers quit or lead
non-smokers to develop nicotine habits.
