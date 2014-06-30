BRIEF-Patrimoine et Commerce Q1 gross rental income rises to 10.3 million euros
* Q1 gross rental income EUR 10.3 million ($11.05 million)versus EUR 9.9 million year ago
June 30 ECI Partners:
* ECI Partners has invested in ATG Media to help drive the company's ongoing international expansion Source text : (bit.ly/1mcW9gi)
* Q1 gross rental income EUR 10.3 million ($11.05 million)versus EUR 9.9 million year ago
* Razor Energy Corp announces strategic light oil asset acquisition in the kaybob area of west central Alberta and $18 million equity financing