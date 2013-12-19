(Corrects paragraph 4 to show the Commission, not the ECJ, has
recalculated the fine for Mitsubishi and Toshiba)
FRANKFURT Dec 19 Technology companies Siemens
, Mitsubishi Electric and Toshiba Corp
have lost an appeal at Europe's highest court over a
ruling made in 2007 that they were part of a cartel selling
electrical equipment.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) said in a statement that
the fine of 397 million euros ($546.4 million) handed down to
Siemens, as well as the finding that Mitsubishi and Toshiba
participated in the cartel were thus final.
The European Commission had fined a total of 10 companies
including Alstom and Areva in 2007 for
taking part in a gas insulated switchgear cartel, with the 750
million euro total penalty the largest ever delivered by the
watchdog at the time.
While Mitsubishi and Toshiba had succeeded in getting their
fines annulled by the General Court of the European Union, the
Commission has since recalculated the amounts, setting a 74.8
million euro penalty for Mitsubishi and 56.8 million for
Toshiba.
Siemens said it respected the decision of the court.
Mitsubishi and Toshiba said they would fight to get the
fines reduced. They currently have appeals pending at the
General Court.
The cartel, which used code names for firms and individuals
to avoid detection, had operated for more than 16 years, with
agreements between the European companies not to sell in Japan
and vice-versa, the Commission had previously said.
($1 = 0.7266 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan in Frankfurt, Irene Preisinger in
Munich, and Sarah White in Tokyo; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)