Aug 5 Eckert & Ziegler :
* Says has increased sales by 8 % year on year to EUR 31.2
million in Q2 of
2014
* Says H1 EBIT came to EUR 6.2 million, equating to a drop of
EUR 0.7 million,
or 10 %, year on year
* Says sales rose by EUR 6.6 million, or 12 %, to EUR 61.9
million during first
half year of 2014
* Says executive board has reaffirmed its most recent forecast
for the year
2014
* Sees 2014 sales of EUR 134 million and earnings after tax and
minority
interests of EUR 10.5 million, or EUR 2.00 per share
* Says H1 earnings after taxes and minority interests fell by
18 % to EUR 3.3
million
