Jan 5 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG :

* Disappointing Radiation Therapy business in Eastern Europe threatens to undermine consolidated profit forecast for 2014

* Annual sales in former CIS countries were down by half to almost 4 million euros in 2014, total sales for segment were merely on par with previous year's figure of 28 million euros

* Group Executive Committee forecasts a 30 pct decline in EPS to around 1.25 euros instead of previously estimated increase to 2.00 euros in 2014