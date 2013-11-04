Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
BRUSSELS Nov 4 Eckert Ziegler BEBIG SA : * & ziegler signs 3.1 million euros deal in bangladesh
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year