Jan 5 Eckert & Ziegler Bebig SA :
* Predicts loss for the financial year 2014
* FY sales will be merely on par with previous year's level
of 28 million euros ($33.38 million)
* Instead of achieving FY EBIT comparable to EBIT levels in
previous years, there is likely to be a loss of almost 3 million
euros
* Likely FY EBIT loss due to poorer capacity utilization in
production
* Not meeting sales figures in Q4 2014 is due to ongoing
economic and political crisis in Eastern Europe and unexpectedly
difficult conditions in Americas business
($1 = 0.8389 euros)
