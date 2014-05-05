Australia shares higher on metal prices; NZ falls
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.
May 5 Oil and gas company Eclipse Resources Corp filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock that would raise about $100 million.
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the IPO, the company said in a filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ECR".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked 200,000 liters (52,834 gallons) of oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 The number of rigs drilling for oil and gas in the United States has recorded the largest one-week increase for over five years, confirming a rapid upturn is now underway.