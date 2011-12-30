LONDON Dec 30 European bankers are pinning their hopes on financial institutions raising capital and buyout firms floating debt-laden businesses to counter what will be a dismal 2012 for share sales if the region's government debt woes do not lift.

Deepening concern over the euro zone in the past six months sent investors running for cover and put flotations and rights issues in the region on ice, causing European equity capital market (ECM) fees to fall over 20 percent from 2010 levels, Thomson Reuters and Freeman Consulting data showed.

But the very casualties of the euro zone turmoil, such as banks battered by their close ties to governments under pressure, could be among the first to help unblock this logjam if they manage to access markets to shore up their capital, ECM bankers said.

Financial institutions selling off assets or floating them could also be a source of fees, several added, although rocky markets mean those advising banks and companies on stock sales are still mired in uncertainty.

"We are going to be facing a pretty difficult 2012 if things continue the way they are," said Oliver Holbourn, head of EMEA equity syndicate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London.

"Europe is now by far the smallest part of the new equity issuance pie, and it is difficult to see that gap being materially closed for as long as we face the uncertainty that we do."

Although Europe's debt problems rattled other regions - with global ECM activity, by volume, down about 27 percent on 2010 - Asia Pacific and the United States held up better.

Asia Pacific issuers made up 63 percent of overall initial public offerings in the fourth quarter, the data showed.

Financial institutions are already the biggest source of ECM issuance globally, although levels are down by half on 2010.

In Europe, sales of shares in companies that are already listed, known as follow-on offers, was down more than 50 percent on 2009 -- the last time banks ravaged by a financial crisis rushed to bolster their capital reserves.

The hope is that this may change, although only so-called national champions, or the best-known and biggest banks, are likely to be able to entice nervous investors.

"The entire financial institutions space is likely to be a pretty active user of the capital markets next year, although the level of access is likely to vary from issuer to issuer," said Viswas Raghavan, global head of ECM at JPMorgan.

Italy's UniCredit is readying a 7.5 billion euro ($9.69 billion) capital increase, tipped for launch in the first quarter of 2012.

Its domestic peers Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco Popolare were among banks that kept ECM flows ticking over in 2011, while a $13.9 billion cash call from Germany's Commerzbank in March was the biggest deal of the year.

FEW TOASTS FOR 2011

Along with a bumper London flotation by commodities trader Glencore in May, Commerzbank's capital raising and other stock sales in the first half of 2011 propped up overall yearly volumes in Europe.

Although it missed out on a role advising Glencore, Goldman Sachs topped Europe's ECM bookrunner rankings for 2011, while Morgan Stanley came first by fees.

But the paltry trickle of activity in the last six months of the year means most banks are not busy toasting their successes but worrying about how to revive issuance, which their own jobs are dependent on.

While European ECM teams have been spared in the thousands of investment banking layoffs this year, some predicted a continued drought could cost about a quarter of those working in the sector their jobs.

Those working in equities trading, where margins are thin and volumes have sunk, have already been hit hard by redundancies. European share trading by number of transactions, is at its lowest level this year since 2007, according to World Federation of Exchanges data.

Some bankers are hoping that private equity firms floating their investments of recent years will spur issuance, although investors have traditionally baulked at providing buyout firms with a way to get out of highly debt-laden purchases.

Private equity has had an increasingly tough time selling on these companies as financing markets seize up, however, and a lack of options as debt maturities loom may push them to consider more stock market listings, with more concessions for investors.

If these types of listings can get done next year as markets ease, it may yet unleash a wave of other activity, with bankers pointing to initial public offering (IPO) pipelines at "historic highs" after a series of postponed deals in 2011.

These included the IPOs of German chemicals maker Evonik and light bulb business Osram, part of Siemens. Few are keen to venture precise or hopeful predictions after such a rocky 2011, however.

"Our crystal ball is always pretty cloudy but right now it is covered in black paint," said Holbourn at BofA ML.