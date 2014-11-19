LONDON Nov 19 A unit of Wells Fargo is
launching a European infrastructure debt fund with a target size
of 750 million euros ($940 million) as pension funds look to
longer term investments, the company said on Wednesday.
The 15-year fund will invest in projects in countries
including Britain, Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands,
Italy and Spain, ECM Asset Management said in a statement.
Life insurance companies, pension funds and sovereign wealth
funds have been eyeing up infrastructure debt as a good match on
their balance sheets.
"They have long-term liabilities, so they are the natural
players in the asset class," said Nicola Beretta Covacivich,
head of infrastructure finance at ECM.
In an environment of low yields on more liquid instruments,
"the risk-return profile of investments in infrastructure debt
is particularly interesting," he added.
But investors say there is a shortage of attractive projects
in some regions, which has pushed up prices.
Off-shore wind farms and transport sector projects are among
possible investments for the fund, Beretta Covacivich said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7992 euro)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Susan Thomas)