Feb 21 Canada's ECN Capital Corp said
on Tuesday it would sell its U.S. commercial and vendor finance
business to PNC Financial Services Group for about $1.25
billion in cash.
ECN Capital, which was spun out of Element Financial Corp
last year, said the deal includes assets worth about $1.08
billion.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based PNC expects the deal to
modestly add to its earnings this year. The transaction is
expected to close in the second quarter.
ECN's $220 million deal with Infor, a special purpose
acquisition company, fell apart last year due to opposition from
Infor shareholders.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc was the financial adviser to
PNC and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz its legal adviser.
Macquarie Capital was ECN Capital's lead financial adviser,
while Morgan Stanley and BMO Capital Markets assisted it.
