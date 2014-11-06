China's insurance regulator orders more attention to risk
BEIJING, April 20 China's insurance regulator on Thursday called on insurance companies to strengthen supervision of operations and investment activities and correct market disorder.
Nov 6ECO Business-Immobilien AG :
* Said on Wednesday achieved 9-month EBIT of 27.7 million euros, 60.1 pct up
* Said 9-month net income incl. one-time effects of 18.2 million euros versus 5.9 million euros year ago
* Said 9-month net income excl. one-time effects of 5 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 20 China's insurance regulator on Thursday called on insurance companies to strengthen supervision of operations and investment activities and correct market disorder.
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Adekunle Ademakinwa as head of credit debt syndicate for EMEA, it said in a statement on Thursday.