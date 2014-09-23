LONDON, Sept 23 Eco City Vehicles said
Mercedes-Benz had terminated a financing and trading deal making
the British firm the sole distributor of the Mercedes Vito model
that is licensed for use as a London taxi, in the latest blow
for the stricken company.
Its shares have been suspended since Friday when it said
that its One80 subsidiary was facing potential administration,
leading to "uncertainty as to the group's financial position and
prospects".
Eco City said in a statement on Tuesday that its directors
were evaluating options in the wake of the termination of the
arrangements with Mercedes.
Production of the Mercedes Vito taxi model has been on hold
since August due to a lack of sales, a development which has
sent revenues at distributor Eco City plunging by a third in the
six months to end-June.
Eco City in August blamed Uber, a U.S. taxi-hire company, as
one of the reasons for the challenging conditions it faces,
saying the company caused uncertainty in London's licensed taxi
market.
San-Francisco based Uber, backed by heavyweight investors
including Goldman Sachs and Google, allows customers to book and
pay for a taxi using an app on their smartphones.
Eco City's 76.6 percent-owned subsidiary One80 owns the
licence for the rear-wheel steering system used in the Mercedes
Vito taxi, making the vehicle fit for approval under strict
rules governing London taxis.
Eco City has a market capitalisation of about 1.5 million
pounds ($2.5 million).
($1 = 0.6109 British Pounds)
