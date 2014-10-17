KUALA LUMPUR Oct 17 Malaysian property
developer Eco World Development Group Bhd plans to
raise as much as 1.87 billion ringgit ($569.7 million) through a
special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) for expansion into
new markets.
The SPAC, to be named Eco World International Bhd, would
start with no existing assets but go on to take new projects or
redevelopments in markets such as Australia and the United
Kingdom, Eco World said in a statement to the stock exchange on
Thursday.
Eco World will own 30 percent of the unit's issued and paid
up capital for 562.5 million ringgit.
This would be Malaysia's first property SPAC and follow the
oil and gas IPOs by Reach Energy Bhd, Sona Petroleum
Bhd and Cliq Energy Bhd.
SPACs attract investors with a team of experienced industry
executives who seek to translate seed money into profits down
the road.
Eco World International will be led by Teow Leong Seng and
Liew Kee Sin, who were previously the head and chief financial
officer of Malaysia's largest property developer, SP Setia Bhd
, respectively.
Malaysia late last year tightened rules on SPACs to assure
investors their money will be secure in the months or years that
such shell companies might take to find an income-generating
asset.
($1 = 3.2825 ringgit)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Anand Basu)