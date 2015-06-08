(Adds quote, background)
ACCRA, June 8 Pan-African bank Ecobank
Transnational Incorporated has named Ade
Ayeyemi as its new group chief executive, it said on Monday.
The 52-year-old, currently head of Citigroup's sub-Saharan
Africa division, will replace Ecobank CEO Albert Essien who is
retiring at the end of June after a tenure that began in March
2014 when the board fired his predecessor Thierry Tanoh.
Ayeyemi, who is Nigerian, will lead a bank headquartered in
Togo that has operations in 36 African countries and with assets
of $22.5 billion at the end of 2013, according to the bank's
website.
South Africa's Nedbank acquired a 20-percent stake
in Ecobank last year and Qatar National Bank (QNB)
also holds a similar stake in the company.
"We are delighted to have secured Ade as the person to lead
Ecobank through the next phase of its development and beyond as
a world-class pan-African bank," Ecobank group Chairman Emmanuel
Ikazoboh said.
Ecobank's board fired Tanoh after a crisis over governance
that led to divisions within the bank's leadership. Tanoh has
since won a judgement in a court in Togo against the bank for
wrongful dismissal and a separate one in Ivory Coast for
defamation. Ecobank has appealed both decisions.
(Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Pravin Char)