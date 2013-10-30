* Central bank raised concerns over Lawson's loans
* Allegations over governance issues denied by bank
* Nigerian securities commission to continue probe
* Shares, profits soared this year on strong growth
By Chijioke Ohuocha and Matthew Mpoke Bigg
LAGOS/ACCRA, Oct 30 Pan-African lender Ecobank
announced the departure of chairman Kolapo
Lawson on Wednesday in an attempt to restore confidence after a
series of blows to its reputation.
Ecobank has often been touted as a pan-African success story
due to its strong growth and aggressive expansion strategy,
which have made it attractive to foreign investors. But
allegations of mismanagement have tarnished its image in recent
months.
Lawson, whose own judgment had been called into question,
said on Wednesday that independent parties would investigate the
allegations and review corporate governance.
"I decided that it wasn't appropriate for me to preside over
the (review) process so I thought it was best to step aside.
It's something I've been thinking about for a long time," he
told Reuters.
Ecobank, which is headquartered in Togo, listed in Nigeria
and Ghana and has operations in 35 African countries, said
nine-month pretax profit rose 56 percent year-on-year to $299
million. In March, it announced a record annual profit of $348
million.
Ecobank shares, up 22 percent since the start of the year,
eased to 13.69 naira by 1537 GMT on the Lagos bourse on
Wednesday, from 13.80 at Wednesday's close.
The bank's governance problems surfaced in April when
Nigeria's central bank notified it of Lawson's failure to repay
1.4 billion naira ($8.79 million) in debts sold to AMCON, the
state-owned "bad bank", and a further 1.6 billion naira owed to
Ecobank by businesses associated with him.
Ecobank has since said Lawson has repaid the debts owed to
it and no company rules were broken. Banking analysts have
highlighted that Lawson's loans only account for 0.1 percent of
the bank's total loan book.
But the bank's leadership was put under further pressure
when suspended head of finance Laurence do Rego alleged that she
was asked to misstate 2012 results and that assets were being
unnecessarily sold at a loss.
Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on
Wednesday it would continue investigations it began in August
into the allegations, which Ecobank denies, although the bank's
chief executive has said transparency could be improved.
"In the face of persistent inquiries from domestic and
foreign investors and stakeholders, the SEC ... wishes to state
that the ongoing investigation of allegations of corporate
governance breaches at ETI has not been concluded because of the
(Lawson) announcement," a SEC statement said.
Accounting firm KPMG is managing the case.
"RIGHT SIGNALS"
The bank said that Vice Chairman Andre Siaka would take over
as chairman on an interim basis and Lawson would retire from the
board at the end of the year.
Lawson played down the suggestion that problems with
corporate governance had impaired the group's ability to raise
cash, and said the bank could right itself quickly.
"We are giving all the right signals," he said.
But a senior source at Ecobank said the group needed to
raise at least $300 million this year and the bank's problems
have prevented it from starting that process.
In addition, the bank was waiting to hear from South
Africa's Nedbank about a major outstanding debt, which
Nedbank can convert into equity in November under an agreement.
The governance issues had complicated questions regarding this
debt, the source said. Nedbank declined to comment.
"That's why this situation shouldn't have been left to
fester . Everybody's waiting for the audit," said the source.
"We have major challenges and we need a lot of money."
Lawson said Ecobank had not received a signal yet on whether
Nedbank would convert the debt into equity.
Ecobank and regulation of transnational lenders were talking
points at an IMF conference in Accra this week on banking in
West Africa.
Nigeria's Central Bank Governor Lamido Sanusi said he had
agreed after meetings with the central bank of West African
states to strengthen the supervision of Ecobank and increase the
flow of information between regulators.
He said the first step would be a "College of Supervisors"
for the bank. In extremis, its Nigerian holding company might be
required to register as a financial institution, but this was
not necessary for now, he said.