ACCRA Jan 8 Africa's Ecobank
announced the departure on Wednesday of its group executive
director for finance and risk, who made an allegation last year
that prompted an investigation into governance at the lender by
Nigeria's securities regulator.
Finance director Laurence do Rego told regulators last year
that chief executive officer Thierry Tanoh pressured her to
misstate the bank's 2012 performance, but said she had refused.
Her statement sparked the probe by Nigeria's Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The bank said last year that do Rego, a long time employee,
had been suspended because she falsely claimed to be a qualified
accountant.
Ecobank is working to shore up confidence in its governance
in the light of the probe. It is viewed by investors as an
African success story for its strong growth and expansion beyond
its Togo base into dozens of African countries.
"Laurence do Rego, the Group Executive Director for Finance
and Risk, is no longer an employee of the Company," said a brief
statement from Ecobank Transnational Incorporated.
It gave no reason for her departure and a spokesman did not
immediately answer a request for details. Do Rego declined to
comment on Wednesday.
