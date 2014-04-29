ACCRA, April 29 Ecobank Ghana Limited, the local unit of pan-African bank Ecobank, said on Tuesday its net profit for the three months through March rose 97.7 percent to 71,805 million cedis ($25.55 million) compared with 36,304 million cedis a year ago.

Net interest income rose 45.4 percent to 124,907 million cedis, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE). ($1=2.8100 cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier)