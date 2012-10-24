ACCRA Oct 24 Ecobank Transnational Incorporated said on Wednesday that its net profits for the first nine months of 2012 rose 22 percent to $151.279 million compared with $123.566 million during the same period of 2011.

Revenues rose 46 percent to $1.177 billion while net interest income rose 56 percent to $622.350 million, the pan-African bank said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange. Basic earnings per share dropped to 0.90 cents from 1.08 cents. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie)