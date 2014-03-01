ACCRA, March 1 Ecobank chief executive Thierry
Tanoh's contract must be terminated immediately, the bank's top
shareholder Public Investment Corporation (PIC) said in a letter
to the bank's interim chairman seen by Reuters on Saturday.
Andre Siaka told Reuters he had received the letter, which
was signed by Daniel Matjila, the chief investment officer of
the South African PIC, and would respond. Matjila is one of 12
directors on Ecobank's board.
The letter comes ahead of Monday's extraordinary general
meeting of the bank, which is one of the biggest financial
institutions in sub-Saharan Africa. That meeting at the bank's
headquarters in the Togolese capital Lome will vote on
governance reforms.
