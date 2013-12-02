(Corrects name of French development institution in paragraph 1 to Proparco, from Propaco)

LAGOS Dec 2 Africa's Ecobank said on Monday it had signed a $50 million loan agreement for ten years with French development institution Proparco, to support the growth of its local banking network.

Ecobank, which operates in 35 African countries, said in a statement that the loan would fund regional expansion, including targeting customers on the continent who do not yet have bank accounts.

"Pan-African banking groups ... are entering new market segments, targeting those previously excluded from the banking system," it said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks and Mark Potter)