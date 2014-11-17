LAGOS Nov 17 The Nigerian unit of pan-African
lender Ecobank said on Monday it has secured $150
million in a debt facility from a group of international banks
to grow its loan book.
The loan, which attracted participation from Standard
Chartered Bank, Commerzbank, Mashreq
and First Gulf Bank PJSC, was a one-year
facility, the African bank said in a statement.
"The facility marks Ecobank's debut in the international
loan market and lays the groundwork for future fundraising on a
broader basis," the bank said.
