LAGOS Feb 19 Ecobank told Nigeria's
securities regulator (SEC) more than a month ago that fulfiling
its demand to reinstate a former finance director would involve
the pan-African lender in a "criminal act", according to a
letter seen by Reuters.
Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on
Wednesday it had told Ecobank to reinstate ex-finance director
Laurence do Rego pending the result of a probe into her
allegations of breaches in corporate governance rules.
But a letter from the SEC shows it made the demand on Jan. 9.
CEO Thierry Tanoh's response by letter 5 days later said do Rego
had been fired for lying under oath about her qualifications so
reinstating her would be criminal under law in Togo, where
Ecobank's head office is.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks, editing by David Evans)