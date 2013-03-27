LAGOS, March 27 Pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational (ETI) said its full-year pretax profit rose 25 percent in 2012 to its highest ever level of $348 million, compared with $277 million the previous year, the bank said on Wednesday.

Gross earnings at the Togo-headquartered bank jumped 46 percent to $1.8 billion during the period, it said, adding that it will pay a dividend of $0.4 per share on June 20. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)