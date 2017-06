ACCRA, July 27 Pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational Inc's net profit for the six months through June fell 7 percent to $86.89 million, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

Revenue was up 51 percent on the year before to $765.29 million, while net interest income rose 65 percent to $422.02 million.

Basic earnings per share slipped 35 percent to 0.54 cents. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Joe Bavier and David Holmes)