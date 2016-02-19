DAKAR Feb 19 Pan-African lender Ecobank
has reached a settlement with its former chief
executive Thierry Tanoh to end a long-running legal dispute, the
company said on Friday.
The agreement brings to a close lawsuits viewed as a test
for individuals bringing cases against corporations that operate
in multiple jurisdictions in Africa and which also exposed
corporate legal risks for such companies.
Ecobank executives said they had followed correct legal
procedure in Tanoh's case.
"This is the end of the matter. Final. We are about the
business of banking. It's good to move on," said Richard Uku,
spokesman for Ecobank Transnational Incorporated. He gave no
details of the settlement.
Tanoh was named Ecobank's CEO in 2013 after moving from the
International Finance Corporation where he was a vice president.
The board fired him in March 2014 after allegations of
corporate impropriety and a bitter governance dispute that
caused divisions at the top of the bank.
Tanoh sued for unfair dismissal in Togo and in Ivory Coast
on the grounds that a letter published during the dispute by an
Ecobank board member, the head of South Africa-based Public
Investment Corporation, had sullied his reputation.
His supporters said Tanoh had been made a scapegoat for
governance matters that predated his tenure.
Tanoh is now the deputy secretary-general of economic
affairs and finance in the government of Ivory Coast where he is
a citizen. He did not respond to a phone call seeking comment.
Last year, a court in Togo awarded Tanoh $11.6 million in a
wrongful dismissal suit. Another tribunal in Ivory Coast granted
him $15 million in the defamation case. In both cases, Ecobank
said it would appeal.
The lender is one of the most important in Africa and is a
dominant force in Togo's capital city of Lome, where it is
headquartered. It has a presence in 35 countries and more than
$23 billion in assets as of June 2015, according to its website.
