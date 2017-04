Aug 26 ECO Business Immobilien AG : * Says H1 revenues EUR 19.1 million versus EUR 32.8 million year ago * Says in H1 generated rental income of EUR 19.1 million versus EUR 20.3

million in first half of 2013 * Says H1 net income EUR 0.7 million versus EUR 4.7 million year ago * Says H1 EBIT EUR 7.7 million versus EUR 12.5 million year ago * Says H1 financial result amounted to EUR 5.4 million compared to EUR 6.4

million in first half of 2013