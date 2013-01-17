BRIEF-Stern Immobilien says sells property in Munich with profit
* SELLING PRICE AMOUNTS TO A DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION EURO AMOUNT
VIENNA Jan 17 Austrian property company Eco Business Immobilien expects a clear loss for 2012 due to downward adjustments of 35 to 40 million euros ($47 to $53 million) of the value of its assets, it said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7486 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Gary Hill)
BRASILIA, June 2 The Brazilian government announced on Friday the acquisition of 25,664 new homes under the Minha Casa, Minha Vida popular housing program in the next 180 days.