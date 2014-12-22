BRIEF-Kairuide Holding's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says trading in shares to halt from May 2 pending announcement
Dec 22 Eco City Vehicles Plc
* Administrators convened meetings of creditors and shareholders for 22 Dec 2014 to allow creditors and shareholders to formally consider proposals for a company voluntary arrangement ("CVA")
* CVA proposals were approved without amendment and by requisite majorities at meetings
* Company has exited administration and entered into a CVA
* Management and control of company has been returned to directors of company
* Former administrators will continue in a different role as joint supervisors of CVA ( "supervisors") for purpose of implementing CVA
* There remains a 28 day period where a creditor seeking to challenge CVA can do so by reason of an application to court under section 6 of insolvency act 1986
* Supervisors anticipate that CVA process will be successfully concluded within next 6 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano on Friday said first-quarter net profit rose 9.7 percent year-on-year, less than expected, as higher costs ate into a surge in sales.