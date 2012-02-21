BRUSSELS Feb 21 Euro zone finance
ministers and private sector representatives finalised a deal
early on Tuesday morning to provide 130 billion euros of new
financing to Greece in return for cuts and reforms.
The deal relies on private creditors accepting a loss on the
nominal value of their holdings of more than 53 percent, which
will help reduce Greece's debt by around 100 billion euros.
Following are comments from ministers and officials on
Tuesday, as EU finance ministers - including those from outside
the euro zone - met in Brussels.
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER
ON THE TUESDAY MORNING DEAL:
"We have tackled the task which was given to us by the
decisions of the council. They decided to make a second package,
which includes more money than the first one, and it gives more
time to the Greeks to restructure.
"The private sector has now been asked to take on and sign
the deal that's on the table by the first week of March. By the
end of February Greece has to execute a plan of action. We will
examine that again on a Sunday, at a special meeting of the
Eurogroup."
DUTCH FINANCE MINISTER JAN KEES DE JAGER
ON ENSURING GREEK IMPLENTATION OF REFORMS:
"(There will be) a surveillance mechanism, as well as kind
of separate segregation account on which the money is dispersed
and the Troika has a special monitoring on. And of course we
have the tranches, we have the more permanent supervision of the
Troika which we have concluded.
"So we have placed a lot of measures, which we did not
typically do in a traditional IMF programme, because we have
seen Greece has been derailing several times in the past years
now. Without these special measures we could not be sure whether
or not Greece would implement. So we had a lot of thought about
implementation risks, because implementation risks are high in
the case of Greece, higher than anywhere else."
DANISH ECONOMY MINISTER MARGRETHE VESTAGER
ON THE SIGNIFICANCE OF TUESDAY'S DEAL:
"I think it's very good that there is an agreement. It's a
very tough agreement. It has a balance between solidarity and
discipline, and it has a lot of steps ahead of us. So I think
the way it's constructed is not just an agreement on paper one
night in Brussels, it's a way of handling the Greek economic
problems.
"It's a very critical time in European history, not only for
Greece. Of course there will be a lot of conflict because it's a
very harsh economic plan. It's also a large loan that's been
given and a large haircut that's been taken, so of course there
will be debate and conflict and this is politics. But of course
I also hope that this will be a way to a solution for the Greek
economy."
SWEDISH FINANCE MINISTER ANDERS BORG
ON PROSPECTS FOR GREECE, EUROPE:
"What's been done is a meaningful step forward. Of course
the Greeks remain stuck in their tragedy; this is a new act in a
long drama. I don't think we should consider that they are
cleared of any problems, but I do think we've reduced the Greek
problem to just a Greek problem. It is no longer a threat to the
recovery in all of Europe, and it is another step forward.
"The risk for Greece of course is that they don't carry
through on their commitments and return to the situation they
were in at the start.
"The big risk was that Greece was going to precipitate a
crisis in the German, French, Italian banking systems. Now we
have a practical guarantee for outstanding Greek bonds, which
means that general risks have reduced in a dramatic way."
BRITISH CHANCELLOR OF THE EXCHEQUER GEORGE OSBORNE
ON IMPLICATIONS OF THE DEAL FOR THE EUROPEAN ECONOMY:
"Last night's developments were very encouraging for the
whole European economy. We have Greece taking some very
difficult decisions to face up to its debts as other countries
like Britain are having to do deal with their debts. We have got
the euro zone collectively standing behind their currency which
is something that Britain has urged them to do all along.
ON GREECE:
"Of course the Greek people, the Greek political system has
to deliver difficult decisions now, but I don't think Greece has
any other option."
GERMAN FINANCE MINSTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
ON POSSIBLE CONTRIBUTION FROM THE IMF:
"The IMF will participate in a new programme. It has proposed
a sum of 13 billion plus the 10 billion that were not used in
the first programme. But the final contribution will be made by
the IMF board in its next meeting."
ON WHAT WILL HAPPEN FROM NOW:
"In the scenarios and calculations are...plenty of
forcecasts. They have been arrived at as professionally as
possible. But naturally, they come with, as Mark Twain said, a
significant uncertainty...forecasts are always (to be seen)
critically, especially those made in relation to the future."
ON PORTUGAL AND REFORM PROGRAMMES:
"Portugal is a proof that the mechanism of our programmes
works, even in difficult circumstances."
EUROPEAN ECONOMICS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN
ON PROSPECTS FOR OTHER WEAK EUROPEAN ECONOMIES:
"Greece is a specific and unique case which will not be
repeated in the case of other euro area countries," Olli Rehn
told a news conference after a deal was struck to keep Greece
afloat via new financing of 130 billion euros.
"Besides, both Ireland and Portugal are on track in
implementing their programmes and these programmes help these
countries adjust fiscally and reform their economies."