BRIEF-CIBC receives all required regulatory approvals for PrivateBancorp transaction
* CIBC receives all required regulatory approvals for PrivateBancorp transaction
BRUSSELS, July 10 European Union finance ministers met in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss options for deeper EU economic integration, hours after euro zone ministers agreed to grant Spain an additional year to meet its deficit reduction targets.
For comments by ministers and officials after Tuesday's talks, click on
* CIBC receives all required regulatory approvals for PrivateBancorp transaction
* Says 91 million A-shares held by shareholder Shenzhen Jushenghua, representing 0.82 percent of total issued share capital, pledged to Bohai International Trust on June 6, 2017