BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking Corp received approvals of qualifications of directors
* Received approval of China Banking Regulatory Commission in relation to appointment qualification of Shi Yuzhu and Song Chunfeng as non-executive directors
BRUSSELS May 14 European Union finance ministers gave the green light on Tuesday to start talks with Switzerland, Liechtenstein and three other countries on new rules for swapping bank account information, officials said.
The talks had long been opposed by EU member Austria, which was seeking to defend its own bank secrecy rules, but on Tuesday its finance minister dropped those objections. The basis of the talks with Switzerland will be the so-called EU savings tax directive.
"Ministers have adopted a negotiating mandate on (the) savings tax with Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Monaco and San Marino," said one EU official, with knowledge of the talks.
By giving the European Commission the go ahead to negotiate with Switzerland, EU finance ministers hope to push for the same rules to be applied to Switzerland as would be applicable to Austria and the wider European Union. (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Received approval of China Banking Regulatory Commission in relation to appointment qualification of Shi Yuzhu and Song Chunfeng as non-executive directors
* FY ended Dec 2016 net premium earned 1.40 billion naira versus 2.46 billion naira year ago
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday: