Aug 6 Ecolab Inc. on Monday sold $500 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ECOLAB INC. AMT $500 MLN COUPON 1 PCT MATURITY 08/09/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.95 FIRST PAY 02/09/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 1.017 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/09/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 70 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS