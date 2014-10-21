Cleveland police seek man who broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
Oct 21 Econocom Group SA :
* Q3 revenue 442 million euros versus 383 million euros last year
* Confirms FY objective of more than 2 billion euros in revenue
* Sees recurring operating profit of 89 million euros, same as in FY 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1zjmDnb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
* Tech’s growing sway on Wall Street: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oYIpgQ