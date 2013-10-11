Oct 11 Federal officials are exploring ways to
modify how the government releases sensitive economic data, in
an effort to bring the system in line with fast-moving financial
markets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the discussions.
Officials were driven by concerns that high-speed trading
firms can trade on leaked market-moving numbers before other
investors, the Journal said.
The discussions explored various options, including
eliminating the current system, which releases data such as
unemployment rate and productivity numbers via embargoed news
releases to the media, according to the paper.
Officials are also exploring publishing economic data
directly on the Internet, and building a single technologically
secure facility for all government agencies to distribute data.