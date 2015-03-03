FRANKFURT, March 3 U.S. economist Stephen Ross
was named winner of the Deutsche Bank Prize in Financial
Economics on Tuesday for helping to create models that have
helped markets assess prices for options and other assets for
the past three decades.
The MIT professor and popular textbook author has developed
concepts widely applied in the economics of uncertainty,
corporate finance and decision theory.
"Ross's models have changed and advanced economic practice
profoundly," said the Frankfurt-based Center for Financial
Studies that awards the $50,000 prize once every two years.
"His theories provide standards for pricing in major
securities trading firms, useful for retirement accounts and for
new financial products that may allow households to insure a
wider range of risks," research institute CFS said.
The prize honours researchers whose work has influenced
financial economics and macroeconomics. The prize was awarded
for the first time in 2005 to University of Chicago professor
Eugene Fama, who went on to share the Nobel Prize for economics
in 2013.
The last recipient, in 2013, was Raghuram Rajan, governor of
the Reserve Bank of India and former chief economist at the
International Monetary Fund.
