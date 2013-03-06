Africans never hung up on Nokia's old 'brick'
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
DAKAR, March 6 The Central Bank of West African states said on Wednesday it had cut its key lending rate by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent.
In June, the eight-nation BCEAO central bank had reduced the key lending rate by 25 basis points to 3 percent, citing the international economic environment weighing on the region's growth.
CAPE TOWN South African ministers ceded to mounting political pressure by dismissing an ally of President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday, in an effort to mend deep rifts in the ruling African National Congress ahead of a party leadership contest.