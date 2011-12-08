* Asian economies set to weaken in coming months
* Policy loosening will lead to rebound in H2 2012
* China outlook increasingly important for rest of Asia
* Big worry is if pro-growth efforts reignite inflation
By Emily Kaiser, Asia Economics Correspondent
SINGAPORE, Dec 8 Asia's economic growth looks
set to stumble over the next few months, prompting a flurry of
interest rate cuts and a spike in stimulus spending that may
ultimately pave the way for a strong recovery in the second half
of 2012.
"The catch-phrase for 2012 is the Asia yo-yo," said Rob
Subbaraman, chief Asia economist at Nomura in Hong Kong. "The
harder Asia's economies are hit, the stronger the tailwinds for
a bounce back."
The idea that bad news would beget good news was a recurring
theme in economists' year-end outlooks.
India, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines are widely
expected to lower interest rates next year. Elections in Taiwan,
Malaysia and South Korea may shake loose even more government
spending. China will most likely continue cutting banks' reserve
requirements to try to spur more lending.
But beyond the basic premise that Asian policymakers will be
in easing mode, there was little consensus on how each country
would weather the turmoil. Between Europe's simmering debt
troubles, concerns about a housing downturn in China, and an
uncertain U.S. growth trajectory, there were too many wild
cards.
CAPITAL FLIGHT FRIGHT
European banks' claims on Asia, excluding Japan, amount to
$1.4 trillion, according to data from the Bank for International
Settlements. If Europe's debt problems intensify and its banks
retrench, they may pull back some of that credit with little
warning, leaving Asia vulnerable to a sudden exodus of capital.
Singapore stands out among the most heavily exposed, with
European bank claims amounting to 83 percent of the country's
gross domestic product, said Chua Hak Bin, a Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch economist based in Singapore. For
Malaysia, they add up to 25 percent of GDP.
It is difficult to predict if, when or where European banks
will pull the plug.
Foreign investors have yanked money out of Indonesian bonds
and Indian equities in recent months, evidence of a global bout
of risk aversion. But it is harder to track how much bank
deleveraging has actually occurred. BIS data, considered the
most reliable, comes with about a six-month lag.
Nomura's Subbaraman said based on anecdotal information
gleaned from market sources, "it doesn't feel like there's been
wholesale withdrawals from European banks." He added, however,
that there was "a lot of scope" for such withdrawals.
WILL CHINA LAND WITH A THUD?
For some Asian economies, it is China rather than Europe
that will most influence 2012's course. China is the largest
trading partner for many Asian countries, and it is no longer
simply an assembly point for goods destined for export.
Nomura's data shows that 58 percent of China's imports
served domestic demand in the third quarter of 2011, up from 44
percent at the start of 2007.
That means what happens inside China matters a great deal
for the rest of Asia. The biggest domestic worry centers on
China's cooling property market, and the repercussions for bank
lending and local government borrowing.
Beijing orchestrated a real estate slowdown this year to try
to avoid a damaging property boom and bust. But the side effect
has been a rise in troubled loans to developers, and a drop in
land sales that has cut off a vital source of revenue for
heavily indebted local governments.
Credit Suisse, which has been among the more bearish in its
forecasts on China's housing sector, predicted property prices
would fall 10 percent in 2012, bringing the cumulative decline
to 20 percent from a mid-2011 peak.
China's central bank said on Dec. 2 that home prices were at
a "turning point" and banks were concerned about a possible
chain reaction if prices were to fall by 20 percent. Many market
watchers took that as a signal that Beijing would ease some of
the restrictions it placed on home purchases.
China has already reduced the amount of reserves that big
banks must hold, a measure that freed up an estimated $55
billion to $63 billion in lending capacity.
Economists expect China to continue lowering banks' reserve
requirements. That in turn should help spark stronger growth in
the second half of 2012.
Zhu Haibin, JPMorgan's China economist, thinks the
second-half recovery will be so robust that Beijing may resume
raising interest rates toward the end of the year.
"Basically our view is that China's interest rates are still
behind the curve," Zhu said. "We don't think that the policy
normalisation was complete before it came to a halt."
WAKING THE INFLATION DRAGON
The policy-induced second-half bounceback assumes that
inflation remains subdued. That appears to be a safe bet, at
least in the near term. Commodity prices have come down sharply
since May, helping to bring down inflation in China, Indonesia,
South Korea and elsewhere.
But the same forces that are likely to propel stronger
second-half growth could also revive price pressures. A flood of
easy money, coupled with renewed economic strength in commodity
consumers like China, may stoke inflation.
Barclays economists warned that the "inflation dragon is
resting for a while" and could wake with a vengeance in late
2012.
"One can envisage a scenario in which a bottoming out in
global growth and the combined effects of past liquidity
injections feed into global commodity prices and inflation at
exactly the same time, risking a repeat of what occurred at the
beginning of 2011," Barclays wrote in a research note.
(Editing by Neil Fullick)