* Asian growth to languish in 2014, contribute less than
earlier expected to global growth
* Stubborn inflation likely to persist in most countries
* Most central banks across Asia seen keeping rates on hold
* Extent of China slowdown a key risk factor
By Sumanta Dey
BANGALORE, Jan 24 Emerging Asian economies will
contribute less to global growth in 2014 than earlier expected
even as their major trading partners in the West show signs of
recovery, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.
From China to India, Indonesia, Taiwan and Thailand, over
225 economists polled between Jan. 16-23 have collectively
downgraded or left unchanged growth estimates for nine of the
top 13 economies in Asia outside Japan.
At a time when developed economies are expected to better
last year's growth rates, that implies Asia, the recent engine
of world growth, may see its contribution diminish.
"The days of double-digit growth are behind us, at least in
the largest emerging economies," said Dominic Bryant, global
economist at BNP Paribas.
"It is reasonable to say China is slowing down as a result
of repositioning itself to a domestic-demand driven economy. And
since it makes up 50 percent of Asia, there is bound to be some
knock-on effects around the region."
After stunning the world by clocking over 10 percent growth
on average for the last three decades, China took the bold step
last year to wean itself off burgeoning credit and investments
and instead change track to increase domestic consumption.
As a result, its growth rate has steadily dipped. Data this
month showed the economy grew 7.7 percent in the last quarter of
2013.
Economists predict a 7.4 percent average growth rate this
year, which would be the slowest expansion since 1990, and a
further cooling to 7.2 percent in 2015.
Fears of a sharper slowdown in China topped investors'
concerns of prospective risks for this year, according to a
survey of fund managers released by Bank of America Merrill
Lynch this week.
Policymakers in Beijing, though, are unperturbed and say the
modest slowdown is as expected and will likely continue.
But the change has affected countries that fuel China's
appetite for commodities. Australia has steadily seen its raw
material related exports fall, in turn denting the economy.
The latest poll shows Australia's A$1.5 trillion economy
will expand by 2.8 percent in 2014 before picking up slightly to
3.0 percent in 2015. Still, that would be short of the 3.25-3.5
percent pace considered "normal".
India, too, another regional powerhouse, is expected to grow
at a lacklustre pace of 5.4 percent in fiscal year 2014/2015, as
a result of the weak investment cycle gripping the country,
which goes to elections this year.
Elsewhere in Asia, growth is expected to be tepid in 2014,
with elections due in Indonesia, ongoing civil protests in
Thailand, currency strength in South Korea and rising bond
yields in developed countries pushing investors out of the
region.
INFLATION TO PERSIST
In the poll, forecasters stuck to their predictions of high
inflation in the region, unlike in the West where some of the
largest economies are experiencing rapidly slowing price rises
which have raised fears of deflation.
Infrastructure bottlenecks in most countries are seen by
analysts as the key reason Asia is unable to benefit from weak
food prices globally.
Central banks in turn are expected to keep interest rates on
hold in most countries in the survey, at least until the first
half of the year. Key benchmark rates are expected to be hiked
in Malaysia, Philippines and South Korea towards the end of the
year.
A Reuters poll on Thursday showed 45 of 50 economists expect
the Reserve Bank of India to stand pat on its key policy rates
at its meeting on Jan. 28.
