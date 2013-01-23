* For Asia economy data click on
* Economists slash most Asian growth forecasts
* Weak global demand will continue to weigh
* Inflation seen cooling in Asia
* Central banks across Asia to remain accommodative
By Sumanta Dey
BANGALORE, Jan 23 Asian economies will see
weaker growth this year than was expected just three months ago,
despite expected policy easing by central banks as inflation
pressures taper off, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
Over 250 economists polled in the past two weeks have cut
growth estimates for 2013 for a majority of the largest
economies in the region, in an indication the euphoria with
which the year started may be short-lived.
That marks the fourth straight downward revision in as many
polls, with the Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korean economies
bearing the brunt of the downgrades -- between 0.4 to 0.5
percentage points.
"Global demand will still be sluggish this year but exports
for Asia as a region will grow faster in January and February,"
said Wendy Chen at Nomura.
"Gross domestic product growth will pick up in the first
part of the year and then slow down in the second half."
Median forecasts were upgraded for only China, Japan and the
Philippines in the poll.
China's economic growth is likely to rebound this year to
8.1 percent in 2013 from 7.8 percent last year, the weakest pace
in 13 years, though its recovery is expected to be
sluggish.
Economists polled in October had forecast 7.8 percent growth
for China this year.
Still, even though the optimism for the region as a whole
for 2013 has dimmed, it will prove to be a much better year than
last, analysts said.
But risks to even modest growth projection are aplenty. Much
depends on how China, the world's second-largest economy,
performs this year and on how the United States and euro zone
economies tackle their debt woes.
The U.S. government hit its debt ceiling at the end of last
year and is now employing special measures to meet its financial
obligations, but those steps could be exhausted by March.
Uncertainty over how that hurdle will be crossed has caused
businesses to put hiring and expansion plans on hold.
"While the fiscal drag in the U.S. will no doubt ripple
through the region (emerging Asia), a sense of strengthening
underlying momentum and fading tail risks will provide support
for growth," wrote Bruce Kasman, head of economic research at JP
Morgan, in a note to clients.
Analysts also raised growth forecasts for Japan for the
fiscal year ending March 2014 after the government announced new
stimulus spending and on expectations of further policy easing
by its central bank, which is weakening the yen and making the
country's exports more competitive again.
The Bank of Japan on Tuesday announced its most determined
effort yet to end years of economic stagnation, saying it would
switch to an open-ended commitment to buying assets next year
and doubling its inflation target to 2 percent.
Likewise, India's economy is expected to pick up steam this
year after its worst performance in a decade as a slew of
reforms take hold and the central bank eases policy to spur
growth.
INTEREST RATES TO REMAIN ACCOMMODATIVE
Until recently most central banks in the region were biased
towards holding interest rates steady or tightening policy due
to concerns about inflation, even in the face of weakening
growth.
But with price pressures expected to cool a little,
economists are now pencilling in some rate cuts.
Inflation estimates were either downgraded in the poll or
remained constant over the last survey for most countries in the
survey, with the Australian, Indian and South Korea central
banks expected to cut interest rates this year.
While the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut its benchmark
rate by 25 basis points to 2.75 in the second quarter, the
Reserve Bank of India is expected to slash its lending rate by
100 basis points over the year.
The Bank of Korea will cut its base rate to 2.50 percent
from the current 2.75 percent by March, according to economists.
Most others central banks will keep rates on hold, the poll
showed.
With tepid growth seen for much of the region, analysts have
said currency strength also will be a major concern for
policymakers in some more export-reliant Asian economies.
Finance ministers in South Korea and Thailand warned on
Wednesday against excessive appreciation of their as investors
flock to Asia seeking higher returns.
(Polling by bureaus across Asia; Editing by Kim Coghill)