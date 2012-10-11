* For Asia economy data click on
* Analysts cut Asian growth forecasts further
* Central banks across Asia to remain accommodative
BANGALORE, Oct 11 Asian economies will likely
register another year of weak growth in 2013, despite pockets of
mild recovery expected in some countries as central banks
continue to keep policy accommodative, a Reuters poll showed.
But much will hinge on whether China, Asia's largest
economy, can pull out of its downtrend this year, if the U.S.
economy can continue to gain traction and if the euro zone can
contain its prolonged debt crisis.
Forecasts for nearly all of the 12 economies polled in
October were downgraded from the last quarterly poll conducted
in July.
"Next year will probably be quite a difficult year for most
Asian economies," said Vishnu Varthan, economist at Mizuho
Corporate Bank.
"A lot of these economies still have their umbilical cords
tied to China and whether China eases policy and its magnitude
will probably decide the course of growth in the region."
After starting off 2012 in relatively good shape compared to
their Western peers, one Asian economy after another began
quickly succumbing to the global downdraft as the year
progressed and demand for the region's exports deteriorated in
the United States, Europe and then China.
China is scheduled to publish third-quarter GDP data next
week, with investors anticipating a seventh straight quarter of
slowing growth, and economists were reluctant to make fresh
forecasts so close to the release date as they run the risk of
having to immediately revise their assumptions.
The last Reuters poll of economists four weeks ago was taken
in the wake of weaker-than-expected data for August and revealed
a sharp cut to their third-quarter growth call to 7.4 percent
year-on-year from a 7.9 percent consensus forecast just two
months earlier.
Investors have repeatedly pushed back their expectations of
when China's economy would hit the bottom of the current growth
cycle. The consensus view at the start of 2012 was that the
first quarter would be the nadir. It has since moved to the
third quarter, with the economy set for its slowest full year of
growth since 1999.
Reuters polls also showed that Asia's second-largest
economy, Japan, is stumbling and likely shrank in the third
quarter as the slowdown in China and the euro zone's woes take a
bigger toll on the export-reliant nation than previously
anticipated.
The economy is expected to grow just 0.1 percent in the
fourth quarter after a predicted 0.1 percent contraction in the
third quarter, the poll of 26 economists taken Oct. 2-9 showed.
For the full year to March 2013, the economy is expected to
grow 1.7 percent, revised down from a 1.8 percent expansion
projected last month, and the lowest estimate since the first
forecast in February 2011.
The poll also saw a slightly lowered growth forecast for the
next fiscal year to 1.4 percent from a 1.5 percent expansion in
the previous survey.
WORST OVER FOR INDIA?
But economists said the worst may be over for India's
economy, with one big proviso: the federal government must
continue to push through and stick to politically unpopular
reforms.
The Reuters poll showed India's growth slump has likely
passed and the economy will gradually recover over the next
year, though the rate of expansion for this fiscal year will
still be the weakest in a decade.
GDP in Asia's third-largest economy will likely grow 6.6
percent in the fiscal year to March 2014, after expected 5.7
percent growth in this fiscal year. That compared to 6.3 percent
and 7.0 percent growth predicted in the last poll in July.
Optimism has risen since New Delhi announced a slew of
reforms last month to mend the government's finances, but
economists warned that failure to stick to the path of reforms
will likely throw the country back into a period of low growth.
LIQUID OPTIMISM
Hopes for a turnaround beginning in the fourth quarter have
been influenced by several factors.
Optimism in world financial markets has shown some
improvement after the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European
Central Bank agreed to launch new rounds of bond buying to help
boost their fragile economies and reignite global growth.
"Tail risks to global growth has been substantially
mitigated by the decisive action of the ECB and Fed," said Wai
Ho Leong, economist at Barclays.
Attention has also focused on more encouraging thuogh still
erratic economic data from the United States, although nothing
so far is pointing to anything more than a sluggish recovery.
The U.S. is now expected to grow at less than 2 percent over
the remaining months of the year, while the euro zone will
likely find itself mired in recession for some time.
That is unlikely to bode well for Asia's export-driven
economies such as Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea, all of
which have slashed growth forecasts for both this year and next.
POCKETS OF RECOVERY
Australia and New Zealand, two of Asia's largest commodity
driven economies, are expected to grow at a slightly faster pace
this year.
"There will still be quite a bit of tiering within Asian
economies. Depending on where commodity prices are going that
will impact how Australia, the Philippines (and others) grow,"
said Varthan.
With growth in focus and inflation expected to remain
relatively subdued, most central banks in the region are
expected to keep policy accomodative into 2013.
The poll showed most central banks will likely keep interest
rates on hold in coming months, though India's central bank is
expected to cut its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points by
December.
South Korea's central bank cut rates on Thursday for the
second time in four months, as expected.
For other stories from the poll, click on
(Additional reporting by Deepti Govind; Editing by Kim Coghill)