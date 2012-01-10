SYDNEY, Jan 10 Australian approvals to build new homes in November, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. Seasonally adjusted Nov Oct m/m pct Nov' 10 Private sector houses 7,469 7,127 +4.8 8,266 Total houses 7,584 7,232 +4.9 8,439 Total private dwellings 11,231 10,339 +8.6 13,474 Total dwelling units 11,424 10,539 +8.4 14,085 Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -18.9 percent. Forecasts centred on a rise of 7.0 percent on the month for total approvals, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Ed Davies)