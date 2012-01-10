SYDNEY, Jan 10 Australian approvals to
build new homes in November, seasonally adjusted, released by
the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.
Seasonally adjusted Nov Oct m/m pct Nov' 10
Private sector houses 7,469 7,127 +4.8 8,266
Total houses 7,584 7,232 +4.9 8,439
Total private dwellings 11,231 10,339 +8.6 13,474
Total dwelling units 11,424 10,539 +8.4 14,085
Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -18.9
percent.
Forecasts centred on a rise of 7.0 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.
For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Ed Davies)